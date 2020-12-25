WORLD
Moroccan journalist appears before judge on espionage charge
RABAT, Morocco — A prominent Moroccan journalist and activist appeared before an investigating judge in Casablanca on Thursday to face charges of spying in a case that has raised concerns over press freedoms in the North African kingdom.
Omar Radi, a 34-year-old investigative journalist and human rights activist, faces charges of “undermining state security, receiving foreign funding and collaborating with foreign intelligence.”
Radi has been in custody in Casablanca since being arrested last July on espionage and rape charges. Rights groups say that the charges are politically motivated.
Thursday’s hearing lasted about 15 minutes, according to Radi’s father, Driss Radi, who maintains that the charges against his son are “empty.”
In March, Radi was given a four-month suspended sentence and fined 500 Moroccan dirhams ($52) for criticizing a judge on Twitter for upholding harsh prison sentences against anti-government protesters.
Spain’s King demands model behavior
Spanish King Felipe VI used his traditional Christmas Eve speech to make a renewed call for Spain’s leaders to demonstrate exemplary behavior, a message he delivered Thursday night amid a financial scandal centering on his father — the country’s previous monarch.
Felipe said in a televised address that citizens demand “principles that apply to everyone, without exception, and that are above any other considerations, including personal or
family (bonds).”
NATION
New round of Trump clemency
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump pardoned more than two dozen people, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law, in the latest wave of clemency to benefit longtime associates and supporters.
The actions, in Trump’s waning time at the White House, bring to nearly 50 the number of people whom the president has granted clemency in the last week. The list from the last two days includes not only multiple people convicted in the investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia but also allies from Congress and other felons whose causes were championed by friends.
Even members of the president’s own party raised eyebrows, with Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska issuing a brief statement that said: “This is rotten to the core.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.