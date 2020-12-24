WORLD
More than 100 killed in latest ethnic massacre in Ethiopia
NAIROBI, Kenya — More than 100 people have been killed in the latest massacre along ethnic lines in western Ethiopia, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said Wednesday, and the toll is expected to rise.
The attack in Metekel zone of Benishangul-Gumuz region occurred a day after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited the region and spoke about the need to end such massacres. Ethnic tensions are a major challenge as he tries to promote national unity in a country with more than 80 ethnic groups.
The attacks are separate from the deadly conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, where Ethiopian forces and allied regional forces began fighting Tigray regional forces in early November.
UN rights office criticizesTrump pardons
BERLIN — The United Nations’ human rights office said on Wednesday that it’s “deeply concerned” by US President Donald Trump’s pardons of four former government contractors convicted in a 2007 massacre in Baghdad that left more a dozen Iraqi civilians dead.
The four men’s pardons were among 15 that were announced on Tuesday.
Supporters of the former contractors at Blackwater Worldwide had lobbied for pardons, arguing that the men had been excessively punished in an investigation and prosecution they said was tainted by problems and in which exculpatory evidence was withheld.
NATION
UPS driver dies after assault
WATERTOWN, Conn. — A UPS employee sought in a deadly assault on a coworker was taken into custody Wednesday, Connecticut state police said.
The suspect, Elijah David Bertrand, 19, had been the target of search since Tuesday night when a fellow UPS worker, Nathan Burk, was found suffering from injuries.
The two men apparently were riding in the same vehicle before the assault, Connecticut State Police Trooper Joseu Dorelus said at a news conference. The motive was unknown. A weapon was recovered at the scene, Dorelus said.
Bertrand was located and taken into state police custody, the agency said on Twitter. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney. State troopers initially responded to a call about an accident involving a UPS truck in Watertown around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. They found Burk, 28, of Waterbury, had been assaulted, and medics took him to a hospital, where he died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.