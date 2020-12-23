WORLD
Israeli High Court hears challenge to Jewish nation law
JERUSALEM — The Israeli Supreme Court on Tuesday was hearing a case against a contentious law that defines the country as the nation-state of the Jewish people, marking the beginning of a landmark challenge against legislation that opponents say discriminates against minorities.
Critics say the law further downgrades the status of Israel’s Arab minority, which makes up around 20% of the country’s population. Proponents claim the legislation merely enshrined Israel’s existing Jewish character into law. The nation-state law was approved by the Knesset in July 2018. It defines Israel as the “nation-state of the Jewish people” and adds that “fulfilling the right to national self-determination in the state of Israel is unique to the Jewish people.” It also downgraded Arabic from an official state language to one with “special status.”
Pakistan army says it killed 10 militants
QUETTA, Pakistan — Pakistani security forces raided a militant separatist hideout in a remote town in southwestern Baluchistan province Tuesday, triggering a shootout in which 10 suspects were killed, the military said.
The attack, based on intelligence provided to the military, came after troops conducted a raid on the same town, Awaran, on Sunday in which a soldier was killed. Since then, security forces have been looking for those responsible for killing the soldier. In its statement, the military said the 10 militants killed Tuesday were involved in the soldier’s death. It said troops also seized a cache of weapons in the raid. Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by small separatist groups that have been demanding more autonomy and a greater share in the region’s natural resources, such as gas and oil.
NATION
Sheriff: Missouri girl’s killers sought to remove ‘demon’
COLE CAMP, Mo. — A four-year-old girl died after being dunked in an icy pond and beaten by two neighbors who claimed it was necessary to remove a “demon,” a Missouri sheriff said Tuesday.
Ethan Mast, 35, and Kourtney Aumen, 21, are charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. Both are jailed without bond and don’t yet have attorneys, according to court records.
“Based on what I know, I think this could be some kind of honest-to-goodness religious-type episode,” Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox said in a phone interview. The suspects and the victimized family belonged to the same church, but Knox declined to name the church or its denomination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.