WORLD
UN: 11 children killed in Yemen attacks
SANAA, Yemen — At least 11 children, including a 1-month-old, were killed in Yemen in two separate attacks in the past three days, the United Nations children’s agency said on Tuesday.
The attacks were the latest in a grinding war that pits a Saudi-led coalition supporting the country’s internationally recognized government against the Iranian backed Houthis.
The first shelling took place Sunday in the town of Durayhimi, just south of the strategic port city of Hodeida, which handles about 70% of Yemen’s commercial and humanitarian imports. The second was on Monday in the neighborhood of Usayfara, in the large government-controlled province of Taiz.
The internationally recognized government blamed the Houthis for the attacks.
Russia deploys missiles to disputed islands
MOSCOW — The Russian military on Tuesday announced the deployment of state-of-the-art air defense missiles to the Pacific islands claimed by Japan.
Russia’s Eastern Military District said in a statement that the S-300V4 air defense missile systems have entered combat duty on the Kuril Islands, adding punch to the shorter range Tor M2 missile systems deployed there earlier.
The new deployment marked the latest move in a continuous Russian military buildup on the islands, which has included stationing advanced fighter jets and anti-ship missiles there.
Japan asserts territorial rights to the islands it calls the Northern Territories. The Soviet Union took them in the final days of World War II, and the dispute has kept the countries at odds.
NATION
18-year-old arrested in deadly mall shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with a Black Friday shooting at a Sacramento mall that killed two brothers, police announced Monday.
Damario Beck was held for the attack at the Arden Fair Mall that killed 17-year-old Sa’Quan Reed-James and 19-year-old Dewayne James Jr.
The shooting erupted after a “verbal altercation” between two groups of people who knew each other, police tweeted.
Other details weren’t immediately provided.
However, the Sacramento Bee reported that video footage it reviewed Monday showed one person in each group had a handgun and they fired at each other as bystanders ran for their lives.
Beck was booked on two counts of murder and remained jailed. It wasn’t immediately known whether Beck had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.
