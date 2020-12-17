WORLD
Russian FM dismisse media reports
MOSCOW — Russia’s top diplomat on Wednesday brushed off media reports alleging that there may have been several attempts to poison Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and that Russian security forces might have been behind the poisoning.
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow was “used to” Western countries airing accusations against Russia in the media.
“It’s amusing to read all this news, but the manner in which (it was) presented says only one thing: that our Western partners lack any ethical norms and any skills of normal diplomatic work, and (are unwilling) to be guided by international law norms when it’s about establishing facts,” Lavrov charged at a news conference after meeting with his Croatian counterpart in Zagreb, Croatia’s capital.
Sudan:
Ethiopian forces
killed troops
in border attack
CAIRO — Sudan’s military Wednesday said a cross-border attack by Ethiopian forces and militias left causalities among Sudanese troops, a development that could strain ties between the two neighbors.
The military said in a statement that the attack took place late Tuesday as forces were returning from a sweep of the Abu Tyour area in the al-Qadarif province along the border with Ethiopia.
The statement did not say how many troops were killed or wounded.
NATION
Red tide found off Florida’s southwest coast
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Red tide is back in the waters off of Florida’s southwest coast, making birds sick and killing fish, according to a state environmental agency update on Wednesday.
While satellite imagery isn’t picking up the toxic algal blooms, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it’s been detected in the waters between Sanibel Island and Marco Island.
Officials said recent tests that were done on sea birds alerted officials about the bloom. Red tide is caused by an organism called Karenia brevis, which occurs naturally in the waters off Florida.
New trial date for Nashville officer in fatal shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A new trial date has been set for a white Tennessee police officer charged with fatally shooting an armed Black man from behind during a chase.
Metro Nashville Police officer Andrew Delke’s trial is now set to begin on July 12, 2021, news outlets reported, citing court documents that noted “the increasing dangers of COVID-19.”
