WORLD
Founder of festival acquitted on rape charge
MONTREAL — The founder of the world-famous Just for Laughs comedy festival has been found not guilty on charges of rape and indecent assault.
The accusations against Gilbert Rozon stemmed from a night in 1980 in St-Sauveur, Quebec, when he was 25 years old. The wording of the charges was based on what was in the Criminal Code at the time.
The complainant, who was 20 at the time, testified that Rozon aggressively tried to have sex with her after a night out and that she woke up to find him on top of her and that he raped her.
Greece to boost military
ATHENS, Greece — Greece on Tuesday said it will take delivery of 18 French-made Rafale fighter jets next year, as part of a major ($14.5-billion drive to modernize its armed forces amid tension with neighbor Turkey.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the agreements would be finalized with the French government and defense contractor Dassault Aviation in the coming days, announcing the news in parliament ahead of a vote on the 2021 budget.
Annual spending on defense is being hiked by more than a third in 2021 to $6.5 billion despite a deep recession triggered by the pandemic this year.
NATION
Video shows Chicago cops storming into wrong home
CHICAGO — A civilian police review Board confirmed Tuesday it is investigating allegations that Chicago police officers serving a search warrant last year barged into the wrong home and handcuffed a naked woman who lived there.
The allegations were included in reports by CBS 2 Chicago late last year and most recently on Monday when it aired portions of videos of the Feb. 19, 2019 incident that Anjanette Young obtained as part of her lawsuit against the city. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) said it has not released the video, according to a spokesman.
Young told CBS-2 she had returned home after working as a social worker and was getting undressed for bed when the officers broke down her door with a battering ram and crowbar. She said she did not have time to dress before several officers stormed into her apartment.
She said the officers handcuffed her, forcing her to stand in front of them without any clothes. She said an officer ultimately threw a blanket over her shoulders but because she was handcuffed the blanket slipped off her shoulders, leaving her exposed again.
Neither the police department nor COPA would comment on the investigation.
