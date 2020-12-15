WORLD
Morocco’s police disperse protest
RABAT, Morocco — Moroccan authorities on Monday dispersed a group of activists who tried to hold a protest outside the parliament building in the capital to denounce the country’s recent decision to establish diplomatic relations with Israel.
Dozens of police officers in riot gear were mobilized to push protesters away from parliament in Rabat. Demonstrators wanted to show solidarity with Palestinians and reject the normalization of ties between Rabat and Tel Aviv. The US brokered deal was announced last week by President Donald Trump.
Extremist attack in Niger
NIAMEY, Niger — An attack by the jihadi group Boko Haram in a village in Niger’s southeast killed at least 28 people, Niger’s government said Monday.
Attackers set fire to Toumour’s market and houses and began shooting at anyone who tried to flee during the assault that began Saturday night and ended Sunday, the government said.
The governor of Diffa, Issa Lemine, visited the site of the attack and said it was an indescribable tragedy with hundreds of homes destroyed and people scattered.
“Currently the population is in disarray, hiding in the bush and the surrounding villages,” he said.
The Nigerien government has announced 72 hours of mourning.
Toumour is a Nigerien village located on the edge of the Komadougou River. Located about 45 miles east of Diffa, Among the dead were residents who drowned after throwing themselves into the river in an attempt to escape, the government said.
NATION
BMW runs red light, kills coworkers
NEW YORK — Two coworkers carpooling to work were killed when a BMW tore through a red light, hitting their car over the weekend.
The New York Daily News reports Sandra Liberice and Nerlye Sainvil, both of Brooklyn, were driving to their overnight shift Saturday night, as they had for six years, when they were hit.
A video obtained by the newspaper shows Sainvil’s car driving east on Flatlands Avenue in East New York after the light turned green around 10:50 p.m. A BMW driving south on Pennsylvania Avenue slammed through a red light, hitting their car, the video shows.
Both women died before being taken to a hospital, the newspaper reported. Two men in the BWM left the car and ran away. Police are still searching for the men.
