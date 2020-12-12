WORLD
Austria court voids rule outlawing all assistance to suicide
BERLIN — An Austrian federal court on Friday overturned a provision in criminal law that outlaws all forms of assistance to those who kill themselves, ruling that such a sweeping ban is unconstitutional.
The country’s criminal code states that anyone who “induces another person to kill himself or gives him help to do so” incurs a prison term of between six months and five years.
The Constitutional Court considered a series of complaints, including from two seriously ill people. It ruled that the words “or gives him help to do so” are unconstitutional and will be removed from the code at the end of 2021.
French police hold small protest
PARIS — It was a small protest, but bold. About 50 police officers gathered with their vehicles Friday at a spot overlooking the Eiffel Tower and blared their sirens to protest President Emmanuel Macron saying it is “unbearable” that people of color are more likely to be stopped by law enforcement than white people.
Two unions threatened to stop carrying out identity checks after Macron’s remarks a week ago in an interview with the online outlet Brut, meant to capture the youth audience. In an interview a week ago with Brut, Macron rejected the term “police brutality,” but denounced violence perpetrated both by and against police.
NATION
Officer shoots woman
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — An officer shot and wounded a woman in the Milwaukee suburb of Wauwatosa following what authorities said was an altercation, drawing protesters in a city that has seen civil unrest this year over policing.
Officers responded after a caller reported that the woman was violently attacking another woman about 9:30 p.m. Thursday. The alleged attacker was located and an altercation led an officer to shoot the woman, according to authorities.
Police: Delaware officer shot, Pennsylvania fugitive killed
REHOBOTH, Del. — A Delaware police officer was wounded and a fugitive suspect from Pennsylvania was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire at a Delaware motel, authorities said Friday.
The wounded officer, 38, is a member of the Milford Police Department and was assigned to a fugitive task force. Attorney General Kathy Jennings said the task force had located the suspect and was trying to capture him when the suspect opened fire.
