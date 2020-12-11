WORLD
Radiation spike detected at Finnish nuke plan
HELSINKI — Finland’s nuclear safety watchdog said Thursday that a radiation spike was detected inside one of the country’s nuclear plants, which led to an automatic shutdown of a reactor, but there was no radioactivity leak and no one was harmed.
The Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority in Finland, known as STUK, said it was informed early Thursday afternoon of elevated radiation levels at the reactor of the Olkiluoto-2 nuclear plant in western Finland.
Albania: Minister resigns
TIRANA, Albania — Demonstrators clashed with police for a second day Thursday in the Albanian capital, Tirana, during a protest over this week’s fatal police shooting of a man during curfew hours.
In a televised address broadcast just as the protest started, Prime Minister Edi Rama apologized to the dead 25-year-old’s parents, and the country’s interior minister resigned over the shooting. Nevertheless, several hundred people went ahead with the protest.
NATION
Chicago firefighters battle warehouse fire
CHICAGO — Hundreds of firefighters battled a blaze Thursday on Chicago’s West Side that engulfed an auto parts warehouse.
Crews were called to flames shooting through the roof of Best Value Auto Body Supply, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said. The fire sent billows of black smoke that could be seen for miles.
Merritt said it was “fully engulfed” and damage was “extensive.” In fact, said Assistant Deputy Chicago Fire Commissioner for Operations Barry Garr, “When we pulled up there was 200 feet of fire going all the way down the block.”
Jersey City marks attack anniversary
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Jersey City paused Thursday to mark the one-year anniversary of a bias attack that killed a police officer and three people in a Jewish grocery store, and shone a light on tensions between city residents and a burgeoning Orthodox community.
The ceremony was held at the cemetery where Police Detective Joseph Seals was shot and killed on Dec. 10, 2019, during a chance meeting with assailants David Anderson and Francine Graham.
