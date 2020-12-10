WORLD
Spain’s ex-king pays tax debt
ADRID — The law firm representing Juan Carlos I said Wednesday that Spain’s former monarch has paid tax authorities nearly 680,000 euros ($821,000) following a voluntary declaration of previously undisclosed income.
The former king now lives in Abu Dhabi, where he moved in August amid a deepening financial scandal.
His lawyer in Madrid, Javier Sánchez-Junco, said in an e-mailed statement that Juan Carlos I filed a self-declaration of undeclared past income and had paid by Wednesday the ensuing debt of 678,393.72 euros.
Russia conducts strategic drills of nuclear forces
MOSCOW — The Russian military on Wednesday conducted sweeping drills of its strategic nuclear forces that featured several practice missile launches.
The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the maneuvers included the test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile from the Karelia nuclear submarine in the Barents Sea.
As part of the drills, a ground-based intercontinental ballistic missile was also launched from the Plesetsk facility in northwestern Russia and Tu-160 and Tu-95 strategic bombers fired cruise missiles at test targets.
Russia has expanded its military drills in recent years amid tensions with the West.
NATION
Rep. Kennedy: Greed hinders aid to need
WASHINGTON — Retiring Rep. Joe Kennedy III used his farewell speech from Congress on Wednesday to deride the “great lie of our times” that the government lacks the resources and will to help people in need. He said the real problem is greed, not scarcity.
Speaking for five minutes on the House floor, Kennedy, D-Mass., called his four terms in Congress an honor and said he was departing “proud and hopeful.
The departing lawmaker did not say what he will do after leaving Congress.
North Carolina county becomes latest to back reparations
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A Board of commissioners in a North Carolina county has voted to support reparations and apologized for the county’s role in slavery, segregation and systemic discrimination against Black residents.
Similar to measures that have been passed this year in other North Carolina municipalities, including Asheville, Buncombe County, Durham and Carrboro, Orange County’s resolution does not call for direct payments. It focuses instead on county efforts to prioritize racial equity.
