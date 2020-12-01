WORLD
France to rewrite proposed bill on filming police
PARIS — Lawmakers from French President Emmanuel Macron’s party will rewrite the most criticized article of a proposed security law, involving a measure aimed at banning the publication of images of police officers with intent to cause them harm.
The move comes after tens of thousands of protesters marched Saturday in Paris and across the country to reject the draft law.
In an apparent effort to quell criticism, the head of Macron’s party at the National Assembly, Christophe Castaner, said Monday “there is a need to clarify the measure.”
Passenger van rams into bus, killing 13
LAHORE, Pakistan — A speeding van carrying passengers crashed into a bus in foggy weather in eastern Pakistan on Monday, killing 13 people and injuring 17 others, a government official and rescuers said.
The accident took place in the town of Narang Mandi in eastern Punjab province, said government official Mohammad Asghar Joya.
Rescuers said the bus was also badly damaged. Authorities transported the victims to various nearby hospitals. Some of the injured were listed as being in critical condition.
NATION
Navy will decommission damaged warship
SAN DIEGO — The Navy said Monday that it will decommission a warship docked off San Diego after suspected arson this summer caused extensive damage, making it too expensive to restore.
Fully repairing the USS Bonhomme Richard to warfighting capabilities would cost $2.5 billion to $3 billion and take five to seven years, said Rear Adm. Eric H. Ver Hage of the Navy Regional Maintenance Center.
The amphibious assault ship burned for more than four days in July and was the Navy’s worst US warship fire outside of combat in recent memory. The ship was left with extensive structural, electrical and mechanical damage.
Ex-Lehigh University student admits to poisoning roommate
EASTON, Pa. — A former Lehigh University student on Monday admitted poisoning his roommate’s food and drink with a heavy metal substance.
Yukai Yang, 24, pleaded guilty to attempted murder.
Yang, a chemistry major, acknowledged he purchased thallium in March 2018 and began giving it to his roommate, Juwan Royal.
The motive is not known.
