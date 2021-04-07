WORLD
North Macedonia crime ring sold passports to criminals
SKOPJE, North Macedonia — Nine officials in North Macedonia’s interior ministry were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of illegally issuing passports to overseas criminals.
Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski told reporters the suspects worked in the ministry’s passport office and were arrested following a two-year surveillance operation.
His government received support from US authorities and Interpol, the minister said.
Spasovski said the 215 people who received the passports and were given false identities included drug trafficking suspects and other criminals wanted on international arrest warrants. He did not give other details.
Hungary to ease lockdown after hitting vaccination milestone
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary’s prime minister says some lockdown restrictions will be lifted Wednesday after more than a quarter of the population has been inoculated with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
In a video on Facebook Tuesday, Viktor Orban said a vaccination benchmark of 2.5 million first shots had been reached, a condition for the start of a gradual reopening that will loosen several pandemic restrictions.
The decision to ease restrictions comes as Hungary battles with a devastating surge in the COVID-19 pandemic.
NATION
Wildfire in Theodore Roosevelt National Park 45% contained
MEDORA, N.D. — Firefighters are making headway against a blaze in Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota.
The fire in the park’s North Unit tripled in size on Sunday, threatening park staff housing, maintenance buildings and the CCC Campground. North Dakota Forest Service Acting Outreach and Education Manager Beth Hill said Tuesday that the blaze is 45% contained.
But she said the fire has consumed about 5,000 acres nearly eight square miles.
