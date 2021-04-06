WORLD
UN: Sudan’s tribal clashes kill 40 over three days
CAIRO — Tribal clashes that erupted over the weekend between Arabs and non-Arabs in Sudan’s western Darfur region have killed at least 40 people and wounded around 60 others, the UN said Monday.
The violence was between the Arab Rizeigat and the Masalit tribes in Genena, the provincial capital of West Darfur province. It happened after unknown armed men on Saturday shot dead two people from the Masalit, according to the UN humanitarian affairs agency.
Two others from the Masalit were wounded in that shooting, it said. The circumstances of the shootings were not immediately clear.
Since then, the two tribes have mobilized forces and gun fire could still be heard in Genena late Monday, the UN said.
Man kills relatives, himself in Iran
TEHRAN, Iran — A man gunned down his nine-year-old son and seven relatives of his two wives before killing himself Monday in southwestern Iran, state media reported.
The 50-year-old man also allegedly wounded three others in the shootings in the city of Ahvaz, the report by the official IRNA news agency said. It had no details on the fate of the two wives. Polygamy is legal in Iran.
The report said the assailant, who was not identified, had a criminal record and had previously served time in prison without elaborating.
NATION
Alaska snowstorm strands skiiers
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Five people had to ski through a heavy Alaska snowstorm to a mountain chalet after abandoning their airplanes on a glacier on North America’s tallest peak, where they were stranded for the weekend, officials said Monday.
The five landed Friday in three separate small airplanes — a Cessna 180 and two Piper PA18s — on Ruth Glacier on Denali, said Maureen Gualtieri, a spokesperson for Denali National Park and Preserve.
A fast-moving storm prevented them from flying off the glacier, and they spent Friday night in their airplanes at about 4,500 feet. They woke up Saturday and realized they didn’t have enough resources to ride out the storm.
Two guides who work at the Sheldon Chalet about thred-and-a-half miles away were temporarily hired by the National Park Service to serve as a search and rescue team, guiding those who were stranded back to the chalet.
The weather cleared Monday and the five people were expected to be flown off the 20,310-foot mountain, which is about 265 miles north of Anchorage.
