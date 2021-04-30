WORLD
Pakistan recalls Riyadh envoy
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan on Thursday recalled its ambassador to Saudi Arabia following complaints by expat Pakistani laborers working in the kingdom who said their embassy had mistreated them.
Ambassador Raja Ali Ejaz was ordered home pending an investigation into his work and that of six other employees of the Pakistani Embassy in Riyadh. Complaints against them had come from multiple expat laborers over recent months, said Syed Zulfikar Bukhari, an adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Bukhari did not detail the nature of the complaints except to say that the workers alleged the embassy staffers had mistreated them.
Spain arrests three for urging extremist attacks
MADRID — Three men whose social media posts allegedly encouraged extremist attacks against French targets are in custody in Spain after Spanish police and the European Union’s crime agency traced them to the southern city of Granada.
The men threatened violent attacks against French people and French interests abroad after French magazine Charlie Hebdo republished caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad last September, Spanish police and Europol said in statements Thursday.
The caricatures enraged many Muslims, who found them blasphemous.
Europol described the three men in Granada as “a terrorist cell.”
Spanish police said the trio focused their efforts on persuading young people to carry out violent acts, creating specific online content directed at them.
NATION
Police: Florida man attacked family with samurai sword
SANFORD, Fla. — A Florida man stabbed his parents and sister with a samurai sword early Wednesday morning, police said.
Gary Dwain St. Aubyn Campbell, 59, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree homicide and one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, news outlets reported.
Upon arriving, Police found Campbell pacing outside when they arrived. His three family members were suffering from severe stab wounds inside the home and were transported to a hospital, according to officials. Two were in critical condition.
Investigators said Campbell admitted to stabbing his family members, telling detectives that “physical abuse as a child and constant questioning and nagging as an adult” prompted “rage.”
