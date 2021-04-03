WORLD
Crowds march in Algiers
ALGIERS, Algeria — Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched peacefully in Algeria’s capital Friday to support the Hirak pro-democracy movement.
The huge crowds filling the streets of Algiers headed toward the imposing central post office, the movement’s traditional rallying point, in a joyful atmosphere.
Many participants sang, brandished the Algerian flag and shouted slogans that included “No to the military state” and “We won’t stop until the Hirak wins” under the watch of police helicopters. Similar marches were organized in other cities across the country.
Four UN peacekeepers killed in north Mali
BAMAKO, Mali — Four United Nations peacekeepers were killed in an attack by jihadists on their camp in Aguelhok in northern Mali, the UN mission in Mali said Friday.
The UN mission said that helicopters were dispatched to the scene to evacuate the wounded from the camp, which houses mostly Chadian peacekeepers.
The UN mission said that the attackers suffered heavy losses and had abandoned several of their dead at the site of the attack.
NATION
U.S. judge tosses Chinese-born professor’s claims over arrest
PHILADELPHIA — Lawyers for a Temple University professor said Friday they plan to appeal a federal court ruling that threw out most of his legal claims against the US government and an FBI agent that had accused him of giving trade secrets to China, then dropped charges.
Nine of 10 counts in the lawsuit by physics professor Xi Xiaoxing were dismissed Thursday, and his lawyers said the final count regarding surveillance of Xi would be dealt with in a separate decision.
Xi, a naturalized US citizen from China with expertise in thin film superconducting technology, was accused in 2015 of stealing sensitive technology involving his research. Charges were dropped when investigators realized the information shared did not amount to trade secrets.
He argued the FBI wrongly accused him of espionage because it did not understand the science behind his work in superconductivity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.