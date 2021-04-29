WORLD
Turkey says it’s glad a woman leads EU’s executive branch
ANKARA, Turkey — The Turkish government again rejected the accusation that it snubbed the head of the European Union’s executive arm because she is a woman, insisting Wednesday that internal EU squabbling was to blame for a protocol gaffe during a meeting with Turkey’s president.
A Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said Ankara was pleased the European Commission had a woman at the helm and called on EU institutions to reach a “consensus” among themselves to avoid similar lapses in protocol in the future.
Ursula von der Leyen, the EU commission’s president, and European Council President Charles Michel traveled to Turkey this month to discuss the troubled relationship between the 27-nation bloc and Turkey with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
South Africa’s Ramaphosa: Corruption has damaged country
JOHANNESBURG — Rampant corruption has seriously damaged South Africa’s economy and people’s trust in the government, President Cyril Ramaphosa testified Wednesday at a judicial inquiry into graft in the county.
Ramaphosa was speaking at the commission investigating “state capture,” the term for the corruption under former President Jacob Zuma’s tenure in which his associates in the Gupta family allegedly won control of the much of the state and its finances.
“State capture and corruption have taken a great toll on our society and indeed on our economy as well,” Ramaphosa said. “They have eroded the values of our constitution and undermines the rule of law. If allowed to continue they would threaten the achievement of growth, development and transformation of our country.”
NATION
Nebraska woman becomes oldest living American
OMAHA, Neb. — A 114-year-old Nebraska woman who has taken the title of America’s oldest living person says what she wants most is to eat with her friend after a year of pandemic restrictions.
Thelma Sutcliffe, of Omaha, became the nation’s oldest living person and seventh-oldest in the world on April 17 when Hester Ford, a 115-year-old woman, died in North Carolina, according to the Gerontology Research Group.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that Sutcliffe was born on Oct. 1, 1906.
