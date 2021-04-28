WORLD
Thousands rally in Slovenia
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — Thousands rallied in Slovenia on Tuesday against the government of right-wing Prime Minister Janez Jansa, whom opponents accuse of curbing democratic freedoms in the traditionally moderate nation.
The peaceful protest was held on Slovenia’s Resistance Day, which marks the start of the World War II struggle by partisan groups against Nazi German and fascist Italian occupiers. Protest organizers said they were fighting “for freedom, democracy and the rule of law.”
Egypt archeologists unearth 110 ancient tombs
CAIRO — Egyptian archeologists unearthed 110 burial tombs at an ancient site in a Nile Delta province, the Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said Tuesday.
The graves, some of which have human remains inside, were found at the Koum el-Khulgan archeological site in Dakahlia province, around 93 miles northeast of Cairo, the ministry said.
They include 68 oval-shaped tombs dating back to the Predynastic Period that spanned from 6000-3150 B.C., the ministry said.
There are also 37 rectangular-shaped tombs from an ancient era known as the Second Intermediate Period (1782-1570 B.C.), when the Semitic people of Hyksos ruled ancient Egypt, the ministry added.
The remaining five oval-shaped tombs date back to the Naqada III period that spanned from around 3200 B.C. to 3000 B.C.
NATION
Chauvin sentencing in Floyd death pushed back
MINNEAPOLIS — Sentencing for former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s death has been pushed back to June 25, according to online court records.
Chauvin’s June 16 hearing was reset by Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill. A brief entry Thursday in the online court docket gave no reason, but court spokesman Spenser Bickett said it was moved due a scheduling conflict.
The hearing time remains 1:30 p.m. CDT.
Chauvin, 45, was convicted April 20 of all three counts against him: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Under Minnesota statutes he’ll only be sentenced on the most serious one — second-degree murder.
