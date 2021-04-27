WORLD
France’s Macron presses Putin over Navalny, Ukraine
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron urged Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to cool tensions with Ukraine, and expressed “grave concern” about the health of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
In a conversation with Putin, the French president insisted on the need to respect Navalny’s “fundamental rights,” according to Macron’s office. Russian authorities on Monday ordered Navalny’s offices to halt their activities, as part of a legal battle amid a sweeping crackdown on Putin’s chief domestic foe.
Macron also urged Putin to “commit in good faith and in a sustainable way toward reducing tensions with Ukraine,” notably by withdrawing troops and heavy weaponry from the Ukrainian border.
Cartel gun battle with armored trucks kills eight in Mexico
CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico — A raging gun battle between rival Mexican drug gangs near the US border left eight people dead and a string of burned-out armored trucks littering a roadway.
Residents of the northern border state of Tamaulipas said Monday the gun battles occurred Saturday and continued into Sunday in the hamlet of Santa Rosalia, located in the border township of Camargo. The residents asked not to be identified for fear of reprisals.
NATION
Harris to UN body: It’s time to prepare for next pandemic
WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris told United Nations members on Monday that now is the time for global leaders to begin putting the serious work into how they will respond to the next global pandemic.
Harris’ remarks broadly outline how the administration thinks the US and other nations should consider focusing their attention. The steps include improving accessibility to health systems, investing in science, health workers and the well-being of women, and surging capacity for personal protective equipment and vaccine and test manufacturing.
