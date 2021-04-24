WORLD
10,000 march in Armenian capital
YEREVAN, Armenia — About 10,000 people held a torchlight parade in Armenia’s capital Friday to commemorate the estimated 1.5 million Armenians killed in Ottoman Turkey more than a century ago.
The evening march from a central square to a sprawling memorial complex began with activists burning a Turkish flag. Historians estimate that, in the last days of the Ottoman Empire, up to 1.5 million Armenians were killed by Ottoman Turks in what is widely regarded as the first genocide of the 20th century.
Armenians have long pushed for the deaths to be recognized as genocide. While Turkey concedes that many died in that era, the country has rejected the term genocide, saying the death toll is inflated and the deaths resulted from civil unrest during the Ottoman Empire’s collapse.
Saudi bans Lebanese produce because of drug smuggling
BEIRUT — Saudi Arabia will ban Lebanese fruits and vegetables entering the kingdom or passing through it because those shipments have been increasingly used to smuggle drugs, the official news agency reported Friday.
The ban, ordered by the kingdom’s Interior Ministry, will begin Sunday April 25, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry said it is aware of the decision. It said smuggling and shipping drugs “is damaging to the Lebanese economy, to the Lebanese farmers and to Lebanon’s reputation.” It called on Lebanese customs authorities to increase checks and inspections of shipments leaving the country.
NATION
Honolulu bribery scandal prompts permit department overhaul
HONOLULU — Honolulu is overhauling its building permit process after a federal investigation resulted in indictments alleging a bribery scheme.
Last month’s indictments allege that five current and former employees of the city’s Department of Planning and Permitting took bribes in exchange for favors, including approving projects and nullifying code violations.
