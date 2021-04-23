WORLD
Police clash with Palestinians, far-right march in Jerusalem
JERUSALEM — Israeli police clashed with Palestinians outside Jerusalem’s Old City on Thursday and manned barricades to prevent hundreds of Jewish extremists from marching to the area.
Tensions are even higher than normal in the city, which is home to holy sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims and has long been a flashpoint for Israeli-Palestinian violence.
Bank of England reveals lobbying efforts of ex-PM Cameron
LONDON — The Bank of England published on Thursday a series of communications showing Britain’s former prime minister, David Cameron making repeated efforts for a now-bankrupt financial firm to access a state-backed Coronavirus financial support scheme.
It is the latest in a growing tide of revelations about links between Cameron and state bodies and individuals as part of his work as an adviser to Greensill Capital, which collapsed last month.
According to email communications released by Britain’s central bank under freedom of information laws, Cameron contacted the bank several times in March 2020 to “discuss financing conditions at the onset of the pandemic.”
The documents show that he managed to set up a call between the firm’s founder, Australian financier Lex Greensill, and the bank’s deputy governor Jon Cunliffe on March 17. On that day, the bank launched the COVID Corporate Financing Facility, a scheme under which it lent money directly to large companies, backed by the Treasury.
NATION
Virginia man pleads guilty in connection with cross-burning
ABINGDON, Va. — A southwest Virginia man pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal offense in connection with the burning of a cross last summer on the front lawn of a Black teenager who had recently organized a civil rights protest.
James Brown, 41, of Marion will remain free on bond until his sentencing in August on one count of criminal interference with federally protected housing rights based upon the victim’s race, according to court records.
Federal prosecutors said Brown admitted to burning the cross to two witnesses and also was known to use racial epithets when referring to the African-American family, who court documents describe as his neighbors.
