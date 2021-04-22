WORLD
Guatemala pursues ex-president Jimmy Morales
GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemalan prosecutors on Wednesday requested that former President Jimmy Morales be stripped of his immunity so he can be prosecuted for violating the mandate of the United Nations-backed anti-corruption mission then working in the country.
Morales, who led Guatemala from 2016 to 2020, has immunity because after his term he immediately became a representative to the Central American Parliament. Morales assumed the presidency pledging to battle corruption but once he and family members became targets of the anti-corruption mission, he moved to push it out of Guatemala.
In 2017, Morales declared the head of that mission, Colombian Iván Velásquez, persona non grate and did not allow him to re-enter the country.
German woman convicted over her time with IS
BERLIN — A German woman accused of joining the Islamic State group in Syria after traveling there with her young daughter was convicted on Wednesday of participating in a terrorist organization and other offenses.
The state court in Duesseldorf sentenced the 35-year-old, whom prosecutors have identified only as Nurten J. in line with German privacy rules, to four years and three months in prison.
The court said that she moved to Syria in February 2015 with her daughter, then aged 3, and joined IS, marrying a high-ranking member of the extremist group and living in several apartments whose inhabitants had been driven out by IS.
NATION
$13K flute in the wind recovered
BOSTON — A $13,000 flute that went missing nearly a decade ago has been returned to its owner after police recovered it from a Boston music store, police said Wednesday.
The flute was reported missing in 2012 after its owner left it in a taxi cab, according to Boston police. It had been a cold case until this February, when a worker at a Boston music store called with a tip.
The worker told police that someone had come to the store with an expensive flute asking about its value. The employee took down the person’s contact information and took a photo of the flute and its serial number. The worker later realized it might be the flute that was reported missing in 2012.
