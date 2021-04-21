WORLD
Brazil COVID cases still soaring
SAO PAULO — Brazil’s slowly unfolding vaccination program appears to have slowed the pace of deaths among the nation’s elderly, according to death certificate data, but COVID-19 is still taking a rising toll as unprotected younger people get sick.
People 80 and over accounted for a quarter of the nation’s COVID-19 deaths in February, but less than a fifth in March, according to data provided to The Associated Press on Tuesday by Arpen-Brasil, an association which represents thousands of the notaries who record death certificates in Brazil.
But relatively few beyond the elderly have been protected: Less than 9 million of Brazil’s 210 million residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Our World in Data, an online research site.
Egypt’s premier visits Libya
CAIRO — Egypt’s prime minister visited Libya’s capital Tuesday to discuss trade and other ties with the newly appointed government, his office said.
Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly is the most senior Egyptian official to visit Libya since the oil-rich country plunged into chaos in 2011. A NATO-backed uprising that year toppled longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed.
Madbouly landed at Tripoli’s Mitiga International Airport with 11 members of his Cabinet and trade and industry officials, his office said in a statement. He then met with Libya’s Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.
NATION
Man bitten while using barbecue tongs to remove snake
CORONA, Calif. — A Southern California man is recovering after he was bitten by a rattlesnake when he tried to pick up the poisonous reptile using barbecue tongs, authorities said.
The man spotted the snake Saturday evening near his home in the Sycamore Creek community of Corona and was worried about it coming into contact with children, according to a statement from Riverside County Animal Services.
When he tried to remove the rattler using the tongs, the snake struck and bit him on the hand, Animal Services spokesman John Welsh said. The man, who was not identified, was treated at a hospital and later released.
Rattlesnake bites are painful and in rare cases can be fatal.
After the man was taken away by ambulance, a crowd gathered as Animal Services Officer Mike McGee removed the snake.
