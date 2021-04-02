WORLD
Pakistan cancels trade decision
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s Cabinet on Thursday canceled a decision announced the previous day ago about allowing the resumption of partial trade with nuclear-rival neighboring India, the foreign minister said.
The cancellation followed criticism by Pakistan’s opposition parties, which denounced Wednesday’s lifting of a two-year-old ban on the import of cotton and sugar from India, saying the government had acted without parliament’s approval and had moved to normalize relations with New Delhi without resolving the issue of disputed Kashmir.
The reversal of the decision also reflects the vulnerability of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government, which cannot risk being seen as backtracking on critical issues of India and Kashmir.
Fire at German pig farm
BERLIN — A fire at a pig-breeding facility in northeastern Germany is believed to have killed more than 55,000 animals, the operator said Thursday.
The fire broke out on Tuesday at the facility in Alt Tellin, in Germany’s northeastern corner. It spread quickly, in part through ventilation shafts, and destroyed the stalls where the animals were kept.
A spokesman for operator LFD Holding, Ralf Beke-Bramkamp, told German news agency dpa that over 55,000 animals died. Some 7,000 sows and 50,000 piglets were listed as being at the facility at the time, and only about 1,300 animals were rescued.
NATION
Police: Suspect in five shootings opens fire in standoff
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A suspect in the shooting of five people in Tennessee fired shots at US marshals who went to a hotel to arrest him Thursday, but no injuries were reported, authorities said.
Police were on the scene of a La Quinta hotel in Nashville and SWAT negotiators were trying to make contact with Michael Tucker, who was holed up inside, Metro Nashville police spokeswoman Kris Mumford said.
Marshals went to arrest Tucker on Thursday morning on charges that he shot five people Friday in Memphis, Mumford said. Three people were killed and two others were wounded, Memphis police said. Tucker was placed on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s most-wanted list after the Memphis shooting.
