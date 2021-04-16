WORLD
Poland’s vaccines chief not ruffled by objections
WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s top vaccination official said Thursday he did not see any obstacle to the country’s inoculation program from the “moral” reservations expressed by the powerful Catholic Church about two vaccines.
Poland’s Episcopate bioethical team on Wednesday said the use of the AstraZeneca and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines raised “serious moral opposition.” It said that was because their technology is linked to lines of cells derived from aborted fetuses.
On Thursday, Michal Dworczyk, the government official in charge of the national inoculation program, rejected the suggestion that the bishops’ move was a disappointment.
Germany sees drop in crime
BERLIN — Germany saw a drop in reported crime last year, partly due to pandemic restrictions that kept people indoors, although there was a rise in child abuse, domestic violence and cybercrime.
The country’s top security official, Horst Seehofer, said Thursday some 5.3 million crimes were reported in Germany in 2020. That’s a decrease of 2.3% compared to the previous year — driven by a significant drop in burglaries, robberies and auto thefts — continuing a downward trend since 2016, when the number of reported cases was about 6.3 million.
NATION
US seeks seizure of Mexican homes linked to drug lord
A US judge on Thursday authorized the seizure of real estate in Mexico that prosecutors said was purchased by a notorious fugitive drug lord wanted for the killing of a federal agent.
The forfeiture order against Rafael Caro Quintero was entered in federal court in Brooklyn. Court papers identify five homes — a combination of gated houses and condos in and around Guadalajara worth several million dollars — allegedly purchased with drug cartel money and put in the name of Quintero’s relatives.
Texas airport on lockdown
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — San Antonio’s airport was placed on lockdown Thursday after a reported police shooting, but authorities said there was no “active threat to the public.”
The San Antonio Police Department said the airport was locked down as a precaution Thursday afternoon after a “confirmed officer-involved shooting” on airport property. Police said on Twitter that “no other injuries” were reported.
