WORLD
Queen returns to royal duties after death of Prince Philip
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II has returned to royal duties, four days after the death of her husband, Prince Philip, as preparations stepped up on Wednesday for his ceremonial funeral on the weekend.
The 94-year-old British monarch attended a retirement ceremony for a senior royal official on Tuesday, according to the Court Circular, the official record of royal engagements.
The royal family is observing two weeks of mourning for Philip, who died Friday at the age of 99. The palace has said family members will “undertake engagements appropriate to the circumstances” during the mourning period.
Bus, truck crash in southern Egypt
CAIRO — A bus overturned while trying to pass a truck on a highway in southern Egypt on Tuesday, causing a collision that killed at least 21 people and injured three others, authorities said.
The bus was travelling from Cairo when it turned over and was hit by the truck on a road in the southern province of Assiut, 199 miles south of Cairo, Assiut Gov. Essam Saad said in a statement. Both vehicles caught fire, it added.
Photos released by the governor’s office showed a burned-out bus, with rescue teams looking for survivors. The victims were taken to nearby hospitals, the statement said.
The country’s public prosecutor’s office said the road was being reconstructed and there were no lights or traffic signs.
It said that at least 18 bodies were completely burned and that the two divers were among the dead.
Traffic accidents kill thousands every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. Crashes are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads or poor enforcement of traffic laws.
NATION
12 missing from capsized ship off Louisiana
PORT FOURCHON, La. — The Coast Guard searched for 12 people missing off the coast of Louisiana on Wednesday after finding one person dead and pulling six survivors from rough seas when their commercial vessel capsized in hurricane-force winds.
Coast Guard Capt. Will Watson said winds were 80 to 90 mph and seas were seven to 9 feet when the Seacor Power lift vessel overturned.
The bulky vessel with three long legs it can lower to the sea floor to become an offshore platform flipped over Tuesday afternoon miles south of Port Fourchon, a major base for the US oil and gas industry.
