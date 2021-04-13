WORLD
All schools in Ontario to shut down
TORONTO — All schools in Canada’s most populous province will be shut down and move to online learning because of a record number of Coronavirus infections fueled by more-contagious virus variants, Ontario’s premier announced Monday.
Premier Doug Ford said his government is moving to online-only after the April break this week.
Schools in Canada’s largest city of Toronto were already shut since last Wednesday. Now it will be province wide. Toronto and the neighboring Peel region made the decision last week after the province declined to act. Ontario is now seeing more than 4,000 new infections a day in recent days, including 4,401 on Monday, and record intensive care numbers. Spring break began Monday after the province postponed it in March to discourage travel during the pandemic.
“Bringing our kids back to a congregate setting in schools after a week off in the community is a risk I won’t take,” Ford said.
Lawyer: Pakistani court grants bail to human rights activist
PESHAWAR, Pakistan — A Pakistani court Monday granted bail to a civil rights activist and teacher more than two months after he was arrested on charges of terror financing and sedition, his lawyer said.
Lawyer Fazal Elahi said he was preparing the papers for Mohammad Ismail’s release from jail. Ismail’s daughter, Gulalai Ismail, tweeted that her father had been behind the bars for more than two months.
Mohammad Ismail was taken into custody in 2019 after authorities accused him, his wife and his daughter of financing terrorists. The family have denied the allegations.
NATION
Man accused of leaving impeachment manager vulgar voicemails
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Authorities have charged a man accused of leaving a series of vulgar voicemails at the Pennsylvania district office of US Rep. Madeleine Dean as she worked as an impeachment manager in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.
Stephen M. Cilurso, of Aldan, Pennsylvania, was arraigned last week on a misdemeanor and summary charge of harassment. He was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 22.
Montgomery County detectives traced 19 voicemails in February to Cilurso’s number, authorities said.
