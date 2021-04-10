WORLD
Japan to announce Fukushima water release soon
TOKYO — The Japanese government has decided to dispose of massive amounts of treated but still radioactive water stored in tanks at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant by releasing it into the Pacific Ocean, local media reported Friday, a conclusion widely expected but delayed for years amid protests and safety concerns.
A government panel, after seven years of discussion on how to dispose of the water without further harming Fukushima’s image and the region’s fisheries and other businesses, prepared a report two years ago saying a release into the sea is the most realistic method. The report mentioned evaporation as a less desirable option.
A release of the water into the sea has faced fierce opposition from local fishermen and residents. Japan Fisheries Cooperatives Chairman Hiroshi Kishi said he rejects Suga’s proposed release plan and demanded the government explain how it will address damage to the fishing industry.
NATION
Texas man charged with threatening Amazon center
DALLAS — A Texas man was charged Friday with threatening to blow up an Amazon data center in Virginia in an effort to damage the internet and services he believed were used by federal agencies, according to acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah.
Seth Aaron Pendley, 28, of Wichita Falls is charged with attempting to destroy a building with an explosive, Shah said in a statement.
Pendley, is in custody, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Justice, who did not know if he had an attorney who could speak for him.
Hackers try to extort University of Colorado in cyberattack
BOULDER, Colo. — Hackers are trying to extort the University of Colorado after a cyberattack that potentially compromised personal information from more than 310,000 files, including student data, medical information and several Social Security numbers, university officials said Friday.
The attackers have posted small amounts of data on the internet and are threatening to post more if they are not paid, The Boulder Daily Camera reported.
The FBI is investigating.
