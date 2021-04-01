WORLD
Puerto Rico vaccinates thousands
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Thousands of people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday as part of a mass inoculation event in Puerto Rico’s capital that was scheduled to last 15 hours.
Officials hoped to vaccinate 10,000 people with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot during the event that would run from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. By late Wednesday afternoon, more than 5,000 vaccines were given, according to Health Secretary Carlos Mellado.
For now, Puerto Rico is vaccinating only those 35- to 49-years-old with chronic health conditions and all those 50 years and older, along with all workers in the food and telecommunications industries, among others.
Iraqi parliament approves budget
BAGHDAD — Iraq’s parliament on Wednesday approved the state budget for 2021, after weeks of wrangling amid a severe economic and financial crisis spurred by low oil prices and the pandemic.
The new budget was approved at a late night session at 129 trillion Iraqi dinars ($89 billion) and a budget deficit estimated at 28.7 trillion trillion Iraqi dinars ($19.79 billion).
The 2021 budget set an oil price of $45 a barrel with expected oil exports of 3.25 million barrels per day.
Oil-rich Iraq is going through an acute economic and financial crisis largely due to low crude prices.
NATION
Judge: Man who killed library patron was mentally ill
WOBURN, Mass. — A Massachusetts man charged with fatally stabbing a woman studying to become a doctor at a public library — and injuring a man who came to her aid — was found not guilty Wednesday because of his mental illness.
Jeffery Yao, 27, of Winchester, was sent to a state mental health facility by Middlesex Superior Court Judge Kathe Tuttman after a one-day, jury-waived trial.
Yao was evaluated by three experts — two for the defense — who each found that he lacked criminal responsibility because “he did not have either substantial capacity to appreciate the wrongfulness of his conduct or the ability to conform his conduct to the requirements of law,” according to a statement from the office of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.