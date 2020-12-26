WORLD
Army: Two rockets fired from Gaza toward Israel
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — The Israeli military said Friday that Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired two rockets toward southern Israel.
The rockets were aimed at the Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon, but air defenses intercepted them, the military said. There were no reports of casualties or damage.
Volleys of missiles from the Iron Dome defense system illuminated the sky in northern Gaza Strip as they exploded trying to hit the incoming rockets.
Rocket attacks and Israeli retaliatory artillery and aerial strikes are frequent, but they have largely been subdued in recent months due to the raging Coronavirus outbreak in both territories.
Russian professor sent to prison for killing student
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — A court in St. Petersburg on Friday convicted a prominent history professor on charges of murdering and dismembering a female student and sentenced him to 12½ years in prison.
The court found 64-year-old Oleg Sokolov, who taught at St. Petersburg State University, guilty of shooting and killing 24-year-old doctoral student Anastasia Yeshchenko at his apartment in November 2019.
Sokolov was detained after being pulled from the Moika River outside his St. Petersburg apartment with a backpack with two severed arms inside.
The limbs were identified as Yeshchenko’s, and investigators found other body parts in the river and in Sokolov’s apartment in the historic part of St. Petersburg, less than a mile from the Hermitage Museum.
During the trial, Sokolov testified that he and Yeshchenko had a romantic relationship and that he shot her during a quarrel.
NATION
Reenactment of Washington’s crossing Delaware goes online
WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. — An annual reenactment of George Washington’s crossing of the Delaware River on Christmas morning will row on in this COVID-19-impacted year, but onlookers will have to watch it via video online.
Washington Crossing Historic Park said the reenactment filmed earlier in the month provided a “close-up view” of the event it called “a beloved community tradition that will continue for years to come.” Crowd-size restrictions barred holding the Revolutionary War reenactment in the “traditional, in-person manner,” organizers said.
