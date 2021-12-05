ATLANTA (AP) — Stacey Abrams announced a long-awaited second run for Georgia governor this week, but with Democrats facing a sour national environment and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp facing challenges within his own party, the 2022 campaign will look different from 2018.
Abrams’ narrow loss, highlighted by her claims that Kemp used his prior post as secretary of state to unfairly push voters away, vaulted her to national stardom in a year when Democrats nationwide capitalized on then-President Donald Trump’s unpopularity.
Abrams’ contention that Georgia could be dragged into the Democratic column by focusing on registering and mobilizing infrequent Democratic-leaning voters was validated, in 2020, when Joe Biden won Georgia by about 12,000 votes, and in 2021, when Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock won runoffs to deliver control of the US Senate to Democrats.
But the political tide appears to be running against Biden and other Democrats, with low approval ratings in polls and losses in Virginia elections.
“The environment for Democrats is wretched,” said Brian Robinson, who advises Republican candidates in Georgia. “These are terrible dynamics for Stacey Abrams, and she wants to be president and not governor. If she loses twice, she’s toast. She’s taking a gamble — a big gamble.”
The Georgia voters who might change their minds are mostly college-educated suburbanites. But Democrats argue most Georgia voters are fixed in their partisan preferences, and the key is getting your side to vote. Abrams and her supporters argue that outreach and a focus on issues will be more important than national headwinds.
“What I saw in 2020 and 2021 is that when people are reached out to, when we talk to them and we meet them where they are, they will vote and they will turn out,” Abrams told WXIA-TV, Thursday.
