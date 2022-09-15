Seattle Teachers Strike

Guillermo Carvajal, a member of the support staff at Northgate Elementary School in Seattle, and Erin Carroll, an occupational therapist there, picket outside the building on the third day of a strike by the Seattle Education Association on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The union and Seattle Public Schools continued negotiating over issued that include pay and support for special needs students. It remained unclear how long the strike might last. (AP Photo/Gene Johnson)

 Gene Johnson

SEATTLE — Teachers, administrators and parent volunteers welcomed children back to school in Seattle, on Wednesday, following a weeklong educators strike that delayed the start of classes.

Seattle Public Schools and the Seattle Education Association announced, Monday night, that they had reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, and the union’s membership voted, Tuesday, to suspend the walkout pending ratification of the contract.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Public School Teachers have become Parasites. Test scores are down and the weasels want more pay..SMH. Didn't they just get pay increases....Teachers (Public Schools) have become Lazy Parasites...nothing more. You would be Wise to Enroll your Child in a Private School, or Homeschool them Yourself...Unless you want them to be a worthless POS Liberal Activist...Living in your Basement...Forever....plus your kids don't need school to be waiters.

