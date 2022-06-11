ATALAIA DO NORTE, Brazil — Two men who were with a British journalist and an Indigenous official a day before they went missing in the Amazon said, Thursday, that they had unsuccessfully tried to get authorities to intervene after three fishermen threatened the group by brandishing guns.
Dom Phillips, a freelance journalist, and Indigenous official Bruno Pereira were last seen, on Sunday morning, in the Javari Valley, Brazil’s second-largest Indigenous territory which sits in an isolated area bordering Peru and Colombia. The two men were in the Sao Rafael community, and returning by boat to the nearby city of Atalaia do Norte, but never arrived.
The day before, Phillips and Pereira had been threatened by the men brandishing guns, Paulo Marubo, the president of a Javari Valley association of Indigenous people, Univaja, told the Associated Press. Marubo said that Phillips photographed the men at the time, including local resident Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, known as Pelado. Costa de Oliveira was being held in Atalaia do Norte and is considered the main suspect in the disappearance.
After the incident, two men who were with Phillips and Pereira when the fishermen showed up said they went to the nearby federal base that has permanent presence of Brazil’s bureau office for Indigenous affairs, known as FUNAI, and policemen from the National Guard.
“We went there but they did nothing,” said Raimundo Mayoruna, 20, told the AP. “They didn’t go after Pelado at all. They didn’t want to help us.”
Mayoruna and Salomão Mayoruna, 32, are part of a local group that watches that area of the river. They said they were with Phillips and Pereira at a hut, last Saturday, when the incident took place.
Messages seeking comment from FUNAI and the National Guard were not immediately answered.
The details emerged as search parties, on Thursday, narrowed their area of focus and top news editors, US lawmakers, soccer superstars and Hollywood celebrities urged the Brazilian government to intensify efforts to find the men.
AP journalists traveled by boat, Thursday, along the stretch of the Itaquai River where the pair disappeared. The area is inhabited by some riverside communities and serves as the main gateway to the Vale do Javari Indigenous Land, inhabited by about 6,000 Indigenous people spread over a region the size of Portugal.
Federal Police investigators have concluded that the two disappeared in a stretch between a resident’s house and the mouth of the Quixito River.
All the search efforts were concentrated on this stretch.
