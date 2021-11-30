CASTAIC (CNS) — Authorities today, were searching an area of the Chiquita Canyon Landfill in Castaic as part of an investigation into the disappearance and presumed death of a woman who was reported missing last month.
Heidi Planck, 39, was reported missing by her ex-husband Oct. 20, and the case was turned over to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division Oct. 29, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
“Since that time, detectives have worked tirelessly to gather leads related to Planck’s disappearance,” police said in a statement.
Planck was last seen Oct. 17 at an apartment complex at 1201 S. Hope St. in the downtown Los Angeles area. Her dog was found in the same building, police said.
Planck was reported missing after she failed to pick up her son from school in West Los Angeles, police said earlier.
“Forensic evidence was located inside the building which has led detectives to believe an incident occurred resulting in Planck’s death,” police said.
On Nov. 4, Planck’s 2017 Range Rover was discovered in the underground parking garage of a residential building several blocks away, according to the LAPD.
The investigation led to the Chiquita Canyon Landfill, at 29201 Henry Mayo Drive in Castaic, police said.
Involved in the operation were LAPD detectives and personnel from the Los Angeles city Department of Public Works, the city Fire Department, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office, the Office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The LAPD requested help from the community, including anyone who lives at 1201 S. Hope St., or who was at or near that building on or around Oct. 17. People with information on the case were urged to call the Robbery-Homicide Division at 213-486-6840, 877-LAPD-247 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
