CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, a storm so big it could swallow Earth, extends surprisingly deep beneath the planet’s cloud tops, scientists reported Thursday.
NASA’s Juno spacecraft has discovered that the monster storm, though shrinking, still has a depth of between 200 miles and 300 miles or so. When combined with its width of 10,000 miles, the Great Red Spot resembles a fat pancake in new 3D images of the planet.
The mission’s lead scientist, Scott Bolton of Southwest Research Institute, said there might not be a hard cutoff at the bottom of the storm.
