ATLANTA (AP) — Researchers say a large spider native to East Asia that proliferated in Georgia last year could spread to much of the East Coast.
The Joro spider’s golden web took over yards all over north Georgia in 2021, unnerving some residents. The spider was also spotted in South Carolina, and entomologists expected it to spread throughout the Southeast.
A new study suggests it could spread even farther than that. The Joro appears better suited to colder temperatures than a related species, researchers at the University of Georgia said in a paper published last month.
It has about double the metabolism, a 77% higher heart rate and can survive a brief freeze that kills off its relatives, the study found.
The researchers also noted that Joros are found in much of Japan, which has a similar climate to the US.
Maybe the "Killer Hornets" will eat them...SMH
