Coral Spawning

In this photo provided by the University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine & Atmospheric Science staghorn coral spawns, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, near North Key Largo, Fla. Scientists and students from the University of Miami dove into the dark waters a few miles off the shores of Miami this week as part of an effort to develop hybrid reefs. The team from the Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science was on a mission to collect eggs and sperm from spawning staghorn coral, which they hope to use to fertilize other strains of staghorn corals in a lab. (Liv Williamson/University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine Atmospheric and Earth Science via AP)

 Liv Williamson

MIAMI — Scientists and students from the University of Miami dove into the dark waters a few miles off the shores of Miami, this week, as part of an effort to develop hybrid reefs.

The team from the Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science was on a mission to collect eggs and sperm from spawning staghorn coral, which they hope to use to fertilize other strains of staghorn corals in a lab.

