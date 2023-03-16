Obit Schroeder

FILE - President Bill Clinton introduces Rep. Pat Schroeder, of Colorado, during a ceremony honoring community heroes from flood-afflicted states in St. Louis, on Aug. 12, 1993. Schroeder, a pioneer for women’s and family rights in Congress, has died at the age of 82. Schroeder's former press secretary, Andrea Camp, said Schroeder suffered a stroke recently and died Monday night, March 13, 2023, at a hospital in Florida, the state where she had been residing. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File)

 Stephan Savoia

WASHINGTON — Former US Rep. Pat Schroeder, a pioneer for women’s and family rights in Congress, has died. She was 82.

Schroeder’s former press secretary, Andrea Camp, said Schroeder suffered a stroke recently and died Monday night at a hospital in Celebration, Fla., the city where she had been residing in recent years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.