CALIFORNIA CITY — City Hall, at 21000 Hacienda Blvd., will be closed today for a planned electrical outage, California City officials reported.
The outage is planned for 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., while Southern California Edison completes scheduled maintenance.
City Hall will reopen from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., on Thursday for regular business hours.
The police and fire departments, also located on Hacienda Boulevard, will not be affected by the outage.
Additionally, the city’s Parks and Recreation, senior center, OHV and Public Works departments and programs will be open, but may have limited computer access during the power outage.
The power shutoff was scheduled for earlier this month, but was moved to this later date.
Southern California Edison has six scheduled outages for maintenance in Cal City between today and Feb. 8, in areas primarily south of California City Boulevard.
For information on these and other outages, visit sce.com/outage-center
