DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia said, Thursday, that the US had urged it to postpone a decision by OPEC and its allies — including Russia — to cut oil production by a month. Such a delay could have helped reduce the risk of a spike in gas prices ahead of the US midterm elections, next month.
A statement issued by the Saudi Foreign Ministry didn’t specifically mention the Nov. 8 elections in which US President Joe Biden is trying to maintain his narrow Democratic majority in Congress. However, it stated that the US “suggested” the cuts be delayed by a month. In the end, OPEC announced the cuts at its Oct. 5 meeting in Vienna.
Holding off on the cuts would have likely delayed any rise in gas prices until after
Rising oil prices — and by extension higher gasoline prices — have been a key driver of inflation in the US and around the world, worsening global economic woes as Russia’s months-long war on Ukraine also has disrupted global food supplies. For Biden, gasoline prices creeping up could affect voters. He and many lawmakers have warned that America’s longtime security-based relationship with the kingdom could be reconsidered.
The decision by the Saudi Foreign Ministry to release a rare, lengthy statement showed how tense relations between the two countries have become.
The White House pushed back, on Thursday, rejecting the idea that the requested delay was related to the US elections and instead linking it to economic considerations and Russia’s war on Ukraine.
“We presented Saudi Arabia with analysis to show that there was no market basis to cut production targets, and that they could easily wait for the next OPEC meeting to see how things developed,” said John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council.
