FILE - People and media gather at the entrance of the building of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, in Vienna, Austria on Oct. 5, 2022. Saudi Arabia said Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 that the U.S. had urged the kingdom to postpone a decision by OPEC and its allies, including Russia, to cut oil production by a month which would have been just before the upcoming American midterm elections. (AP Photo/Philipp-Moritz Jenne, File)

 Philipp-Moritz Jenne

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia said, Thursday, that the US had urged it to postpone a decision by OPEC and its allies — including Russia — to cut oil production by a month. Such a delay could have helped reduce the risk of a spike in gas prices ahead of the US midterm elections, next month.

A statement issued by the Saudi Foreign Ministry didn’t specifically mention the Nov. 8 elections in which US President Joe Biden is trying to maintain his narrow Democratic majority in Congress. However, it stated that the US “suggested” the cuts be delayed by a month. In the end, OPEC announced the cuts at its Oct. 5 meeting in Vienna.

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
John Kirby is a lying POS...as is most of Bidens administration. Kinda like when Obama said on a "hot mike" that "after the elections he would be more flexible"... Deceptive Political Scum...and the Misery that follows them. Enjoy your Cesspool City.

