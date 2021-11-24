LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gusty and dry Santa Ana winds will bring increased risk of wildfires to Southern California and possible public safety power shutoffs to nearly 141,000 utility customers through the Thanksgiving period.
Red flag warnings for fire danger will be in effect from Wednesday morning through Friday afternoon, and weather will remain very warm and dry through the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
Wind gusts are expected to range from 30 mph to 50 mph, with isolated gusts to 60 mph, forecasters said. Relative humidity levels may drop as low as 2%.
Public safety power shutoffs are intended to prevent wildfires from being ignited and spread if gusts damage power equipment or blow debris into power lines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.