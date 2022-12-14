Newtown Shooting Anniversary

Co-founder and CEO of Sandy Hook Promise Foundation Mark Barden wears a "Be Kind" necklace during an interview with The Associated Press, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Newtown, Conn. Barden's son, Daniel, was among the 20 first graders and six educators killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School 10 years ago. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

 Julia Nikhinson

NEWTOWN, Conn. — They would have been 16 or 17 this year. High school juniors.

The children killed at the Sandy Hook Elementary School, on Dec. 14, 2012, should have spent this year thinking about college, taking their SATs and getting their driver’s licenses. Maybe attending their first prom.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.