Obit Bando Baseball

FILE - Oakland Athletics Sal Bando slams a double to center field in the sixth inning to score teammate Allan Lewis and the winning run in the final game of World Series against Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Ohio, on, Oct. 22, 1972. Bando, a three-time World Series champion with the Oakland Athletics and former Milwaukee Brewers executive, died Friday night, Jan. 20, 2023, in Oconomowoc, Wis., according to a statement from his family. He was 78. (AP Photo/File)

 STF

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Sal Bando, a three-time World Series champion with the Oakland Athletics and former Milwaukee Brewers executive, has died. He was 78.

According to a statement from his family, Bando died, Friday night, in Oconomowoc. The family said the former third baseman lost a battle with cancer that began over five years ago.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.