Navy Arson Trial

US Navy sailor Ryan Sawyer Mays walks past reporters at Naval Base San Diego before entering a Navy courtroom Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in San Diego. Mays is accused of setting the USS Bonhomme Richard on fire, and his court martial is scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The July 2020 blaze damaged the billion-dollar warship so badly it had to be scuttled and marked one of the worst noncombat US warship disasters in recent memory. (AP Photo/Julie Watson)

 Julie Watson

SAN DIEGO — The young sailor accused of one of the military’s worst noncombat ship disasters, on Monday, agreed to put his fate in the hands of a lone Navy judge who will decide whether he ignited the US Bonhomme Richard, in 2020 — or as the defense suggests, there may not have been arson at all.

Ryan Sawyer Mays waived his right to a jury and told Capt. Derek Butler that he wants him to rule at the end of the court martial, which started Monday at Naval Base San Diego.

