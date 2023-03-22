South Korea Japan

South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, center, takes part in a rally denouncing South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's March 16 summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 18, 2023. Yoon said Tuesday, March 21, his government will take steps to restore Japan's preferential trade status as he's trying to push for his contentious bid to resolve fraught ties with Japan despite domestic opposition. The signs read "We denounce a summit between South Korea and Japan." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

 Ahn Young-joon

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday his government will move to restore Japan’s preferential trade status as he pushes to resolve history and trade disputes with Japan despite domestic opposition.

In lengthy, televised comments during a Cabinet Council meeting, Yoon defended his moves, saying that leaving ties with Japan as fraught as they are would be neglecting his duty because greater bilateral cooperation is vital to resolve diverse challenges facing Seoul.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.