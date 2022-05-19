BRUSSELS (AP) — A Rwandan fugitive wanted for allegedly playing a major role in the country’s 1994 genocide has been confirmed dead, leaving just four major suspects to be found, a prosecutor with a United Nations-backed tribunal said, Wednesday.
Phénéas Munyarugarama, one of the few remaining fugitives indicted by the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR), was confirmed to have died, said Serge Brammertz, chief prosecutor with the UN International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals.
The news comes less than a week after Protais Mpiranya, another “of the major fugitives,” was confirmed to have died, in 2006, in the southern African nation of Zimbabwe.
A statement from Brammertz’s office said that Munyarugarama “died from natural causes, on or about 28 February 2002, in Kankwala, in the eastern provinces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where he was also buried.”
Munyarugarama had been charged with genocide, direct and public incitement to commit genocide, and crimes against humanity. He was accused of responsibility for mass killings, attacks, and sexual violence against Tutsi civilians at various locations in the Bugesera region.
The mass killing of Rwanda’s Tutsi population was ignited, on April 6, when a plane carrying President Juvénal Habyarimana was shot down and crashed in Kigali, the capital, killing the leader who, like most Rwandans, was an ethnic Hutu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.