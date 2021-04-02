MOSCOW — Russia’s top diplomat said Thursday that the country’s relations with the United States and its allies have “hit the bottom” and no date has been set for sending the Russian ambassador back to Washington.
Russia recalled its ambassador to the United States after US President Joe Biden was asked in an interview if thought Russian President Vladimir Putin was a “killer” and replied, “I do.”
Addressing the issue Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called Biden’s remarks “appalling” and said they had forced Moscow to rethink its ties with Washington.
Lavrov also voiced regret about Washington’s rejection of Putin’s offer to arrange a quick public call with Biden to help defuse the tension over the remarks.
“The confrontation has hit the bottom,” the Russian minister said in televised remarks. “But on the other hand, there is a hope that they are all grown-up people who realize the risks linked with inciting more tensions. I hope that common sense will prevail.”
Biden has said the days of the US “rolling over” to Putin are done. And he has taken pains to contrast his approach with that of former President Donald Trump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.