A Russian airstrike hit a maternity hospital in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, on Wednesday, wounding at least 17 people in what Ukraine officials described as a “war crime” and an “atrocity.”
The attack came amid hopes for mass-evacuations of civilians from several besieged Ukrainian cities, including Mariupol, which has been without food, water and power for days and which started burying bodies in a mass grave because its morgues are full.
In the nearly two weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, some two million people have fled the country, nearly half of them children, according to UN officials. Russian troops have captured swaths of territory in the south, but have faced fierce Ukrainian resistance in other regions.
Here’s a look at key things to know about the war:
Civilian evacuations were expected in a number of areas, including from the northeastern border city of Sumy, which saw 5,000 people evacuated safely, on Tuesday. Nearly two dozen buses carrying aid to the city are expected to return with evacuated residents, Ukrainian officials said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said efforts were being made, Wednesday, to evacuate some 18,000 people from embattled towns in the Kyiv region to the capital itself. Speaking in Russian, he appealed to Russian soldiers to save themselves and “just go home.”
Other routes may be open out of Mariupol, Enerhodar in the south, Volnovakha in the southeast and Izyum in the east during a 12-hour-long cease-fire, Wednesday. Civilians would be led to places in Ukraine controlled by the government.
Elsewhere, Ukrainian officials said civilians, among them children, were killed by Russian firepower in the town of Chuhuiv, late Tuesday, and in the city of Malyn, to the west of Kyiv.
In AP video of the airstrike on the maternity hospital, thunderous bangs were followed by the sounds of glass breaking and car alarms going off as smoke rose from beyond a nearby building. Outside of Mariupol Hospital Number 3, a woman holding a small child cried uncontrollably while a Ukrainian soldier bandaged another woman’s head.
Rescue workers evacuated the injured down a staircase, including a woman who appeared to be pregnant. Her face was pale and she grabbed her belly before she was loaded into a waiting ambulance. There was a massive crater on the hospital grounds and debris everywhere.
Volodymir Nikulin, a regional police official, called it a “war crime without any justification.”
Zelenskyy tweeted that there were “people, children under the wreckage.” He called the strike an “atrocity.” Pavlo Kirilenko, a regional government official, said 17 people were wounded, though rescuers were still searching for other casualties.
Workers in Mariupol, on Wednesday, continued hastily and unceremoniously burying scores of dead civilians and soldiers in a mass grave dug in a cemetery in the heart of the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.