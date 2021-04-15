MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities on Wednesday charged four editors of an online student magazine with encouraging minors to take part in illegal activity for a report about the nationwide protests supporting jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
All four were ordered by a court not to leave their residences for the next two months and were banned from using the internet and communicating with anyone other than immediate family, lawyers and law-enforcement agencies.
DOXA said the actions were connected to a video the magazine ran about the proteontained “no calls for unlawful actions — we were saying that young people shouldn’t be afraid to express their opinion.”
