MOSCOW (AP) — Russia raised the stakes, Thursday, in its dispute with the West over Ukraine and NATO’s expansion when a top diplomat refused to rule out a military deployment to Cuba and Venezuela if tensions with the United States escalate.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said he could “neither confirm nor exclude” the possibility of Russia sending military assets to Latin America if the US and its allies don’t curtail their military activities on Russia’s doorstep.
“It all depends on the action by our US counterparts,” the minister said in an interview with Russian television network RTVI, citing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s warning that Moscow could take unspecified “military-technical measures” if the US and its allies fail to heed its demands.
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan dismissed the statements about a possible Russian deployment to Cuba and Venezuela as “bluster in the public commentary.”
Russia is worried we will put troops in Ukraine...or NATO will put troops in Ukraine. Its like Russia putting troops in Mexico or Cuba...wait that is why Putin is putting troops in Cuba...Payback. Biden is an Idiot, so this will not go well for America. Putin has a set, Biden does not.
