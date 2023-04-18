Brazil Russia

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives to Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, April 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

 Eraldo Peres

BRASILIA, Brazil — Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov traveled to the Brazilian capital Monday and expressed gratitude for Brazil’s approach in pushing for an end to hostilities in Ukraine — an effort that has irked both Kyiv and the West.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has refused to provide weapons to Ukraine while proposing a club of nations including Brazil and China to mediate peace.

